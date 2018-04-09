Share:

islamabad - A four-day mega National Book Festival after entertaining hundreds of book lovers with colourful book-oriented activities will conclude at Pak-China Friendship Center in a ceremony on April, 9 (Monday).

The festival, being arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF), was inaugurated by President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday in presence of Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui, Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed and a large number of writers from across the country and Turkey, China and Iran.

A large number of families, especially children thronged the venue on daily basis and took part in different programmes.

The visitors took a round of the around 132 book stalls set up by 110 private publishers and NBF and purchased a variety of books on discounted rates.

The book launching ceremonies, book reading sessions, Book Ambassador Conferences, book launching ceremonies, colourful programmes for children and discussion programmes with renowned writers were hallmark of the festival.

A large number of families were seen in the auditorium where special activities for children were arranged especially art workshops, face Painting, toys and children book stalls, Gogi show, Kids Republic and other attractions.

Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed said, “the four-day festival has received an over-whelming response from the students, children and families. It is an annual feature for NBF to arrange a book festival; however this year’s visitors’ enthusiasm is worth seeing”.

He said the objective behind arranging National Book Festival was to promote book reading culture among people especially youth which is the mandate of our foundation.

He said NBF will continue its efforts toward creating a tolerant and knowledgeable society and promoting soft image of the country through arranging such activities