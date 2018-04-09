Share:

Cotton sowing starts across province

LAHORE (APP): A ban imposed on cotton sowing in the province has been lifted and farmers could start its cultivation without any delay. Punjab Agriculture Department sources told APP that department had imposed a ban on cultivation of cotton till the first week of April to avoid the attack chances of pink bollworm which, in case of early-sown cotton, increases. And keeping in view the possibility, the department had banned early sowing of the crop, they said. Sources further said that field teams have been mobilised to counter the attack of white fly and pink bollworm. "The step had been taken after thorough consultations with cotton scientists in order to control pink bollworms," they added. The department had prepared a plan to offer various free-of-charge services to cotton growers to enhance the crop production, the sources added. The growers will get friendly pests, facility of pest scouting, PB-ropes, gadgets to arrest enemy pests, training opportunities and consultation services under the plan, they said.

The agriculture department had advised growers to use certified varieties of cotton seed, he said, adding that spray of recommended varieties of pesticide should be launched in the first phase of cultivation process of the cotton crop.





Fare for Green Line Train reduced

LAHORE (APP): The Pakistan Railways has reduced the fare for Green Line express train (runs between Karachi and Rawalpindi) by ten percent. The spokesman for Pakistan Railways told APP on Sunday that the fare had been reduced after termination of mandatory facility of meal in the train while dining car had been restored in the train. He said that the passengers of Greenline train could buy lunch, dinner and breakfast according to the Railway menu, adding that the lunch and dinner would be provided in Rs 220, breakfast in Rs 90 and tea would be provided in Rs 25. He said that the fare from Rawalpindi to Karachi had been reduced from Rs 5,990 to Rs 5,340, fare between Lahore and Karachi had been reduced from Rs 5,450 to Rs 4,950, while fare between Karachi and Bahawalpur had been reduced from Rs 3,820 to Rs 3,490. The fare for Rawalpindi from Lahore had been fixed at Rs 1,200, he added. The spokesman said that mandatory meal facility in the train had been terminated on technical basis, however the passengers could enjoy other facilities.

World forum on tourism from May 27

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 2018 International Mayor’s Forum on Tourism (IMFT) jointly organized by China National Tourism Administration and World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) will be held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China from May 27 to 30. With the theme of “City Tourism Innovation in an Era of Sharing Economy”, International Mayor's Forum on Tourism 2018 will bring together knowledge and experience from mayors of worldwide tourism cities, as well as experts of international organizations, through a variety of activities, including “Belt and Road” Tourism Cities Summit, Symposium, International Tourism Cities Exhibition & Show, to explore what role tourism can play significantly in pushing sustainable urban development. The UNWTO is the United Nations agency responsible for the promoting responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. As the leading international organization in the field of tourism, UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability.

and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide.

FCA meets tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) will meet here on Tuesday (tomorrow) to review the Rabi crops production and fix the targets for Kharif for the crop season 2018-19. The meeting will take stocks of the production targets fixed for major and minor cash crops of Rabi season including wheat, gram lentil, potato, onions and tomatoes for fulfilling the domestic requirements as well as to exports. The FCA would fix the targets for major Kharif crops including cotton, sugarcane, rice, maize and minor crops like moong pulse, mash, chillies and other seasonal oil seed crops, said an official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. Talking to APP here on Sunday he said that Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan would chair the high-powered meeting, where as the senior officials of the provincial governments, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would attend the meeting.

He said that the representatives of the other departments like State Bank of Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiatie Bank Limited, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Indus River Water System Authority, Federal Seed Certification Department would attend the meeting.