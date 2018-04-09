Share:

MULTAN - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that PPP had always worked for human rights.

The PPP had emerged from a movement which promoted democracy and protected rights of poor, including farmers and labourers, he added. Bilawal Bhutto said this while addressing workers meeting at a membership camp at Nag Shah here.

The PPP would continue its struggle till the end of exploitation of the poor, he said.

Bilawal said that the PTI could not construct even a single hospital in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding the parliamentarians of the PTI were levelling allegations of corruption on one another.

Bilawal said that general elections 2018 could be the last elections of Imran Khan, while it would be his first elections.

The PPP Chairman urged the masses to expedite struggle for cause of the party.

On this occasion, Bilawal also paid rich tribute to PPP leader and former Provincial Minister Syed Nazim Shah for strong affiliation with the party.

He said that Syed Nazim Shah had been working with the party at the time when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto launched the party.