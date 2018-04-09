Share:

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said the next government shall receive improved law and order situation and strong economy which would help in fast progress of the country.

He was talking to a eight-member delegation of the office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club, including the club’s president Ahmed Malik, Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousafi, Treasurer Moosa Kaleem and members of Governing Body Abul Hasan, Kafeeluddin Faizan, Naeem Akbar, Shazia Hasan and Shams Kerio, said a press release issued from the Governor House, here on Sunday.

Freedom of press, problems faced by journalists, country’s overall political and economic situation, present government’s five-year progress, Karachi Press Club’s performance, club’s grant and other matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail at the meeting.

Muhammad Zubair said that electoral process and successful transfer of power to the new government would write a new chapter of the country’s history and “we all have to play our positive role in this regard so that stability and continuity of democracy could be ensured”. The Governor said it is heartening to note that the second successive elected parliament is going to complete its tenure, and that despite rumours Senate elections were held on time.–APP

Muhammad Zubair said today’s Pakistan is quite different from that of 2013, as two major challenges—power crisis and law and order situation—have been dealt with effectively by the present government.

He said this is the reason the country is recording an increase in investment in different sectors. He said the continuity of democracy is vital for economic development and prosperity.

Answering a question, he said trade and business bodies have welcomed the recently announced tax amnesty scheme and they have described it as beneficial for the economy.