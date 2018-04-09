Share:

Peshawar - Thousands of Pashtuns rallied Sunday in Peshawar to call for an end to ‘abuses’ by police and troops, and trial of all nabbed terrorists as well as the security officials who victimised innocents in the name of anti-terrorism operations.

The crowd chanted anti-military slogans as speakers took to the stage demanding an end to “forced disappearances” and harassment by the authorities.

"I salute the Pakistan army but if they are cruel I hate them," said one female burqa-clad speaker to roars of applause at the rally organised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

Hundreds held posters or photos of missing family members and friends, whom they say have been seized by security forces during military operations against insurgents.

Speakers demanded better treatment for ethnic Pashtuns, who make up an estimated 15 percent of the population and have largely borne the brunt of country’s war on terror.

"We are not against anyone but this movement is against cruelty," said PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen as heavy rain drenched the crowd.

"We are against all cruelty, whether it is from the good Taliban or bad Taliban, or from peace committees, ISI (Inter Services Intelligence), MI (military intelligence) or the army," he said.

“We will not deviate from the constitution and all of our demands are within the ambit of constitution of Pakistan as it guarantees protection of the rights of the citizens”, Pashteen added.

The PTM leader demanded constituting a commission for recovery of the missing persons, besides compensating the people of Fata [federally administered tribal areas] who have suffered immensely in the war against terrorism.

The country's Pashtun belt in the northwest bordering Afghanistan has suffered from militant violence for over a decade as the Afghan war spiled over the border, leading to repeated military operations.

Leaders of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and other political parties, terrorism-affected families, tribal elders and people from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally-Administered Tribal Areas [Fata] participated in the gathering. Even people from Quetta and other parts of Balochistan had arrived there.

Police officials said that more than 20,000 persons attended the gathering in a field outside the city near Ring Road. A senior police official put the number around 30,000.

Reportedly, the authorities partially suspended internet service to thwart the coverage of the gathering on social media. The participants however kept sharing videos and pictures of the rally using alternative means.

The participants chanted ‘Da Sanga Azadi Da (What kind of freedom is this)?’ and slogans for the release of missing persons.

Norab Jan's two brothers and son were abducted three years ago. "We knocked at every door to get some knowledge but yet we have no clue where they are," the 80-year-old said.

"If they are alive or dead, we don't know. We want them presented in a court of law. If they are guilty they should be punished, if not they should be released."

According to organisers, at least 2,000 new cases of forced disappearances were registered during the rally.

The Pashtun Protection Movement rose to prominence after the killing of a young social media star in Karachi unleashed festering anger at extrajudicial murders and at the police accused of orchestrating them.

Hundreds of people die each year at the hands of law enforcement officers under pressure to crack down on kidnapping, murder and gang crime in a city routinely ranked among the most dangerous in the world.

But the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud, an aspiring model whose dance videos and airbrushed brown locks had earned him a large Facebook following, brought thousands onto the streets to urge an end to impunity.

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen in his address urged the government to give justice to the family of Naqeebullah, who was killed in Karachi in an alleged fake police encounter under ex-SSP Rao Anwar’s command.

He said that after Rao Anwar now it was the turn of former TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan to face court. “[And] after Ehsan, we will go after former president Pervez Musharraf,” he announced.

Pashteen alleged that law enforcers had become contract killers in Karachi who would murder anyone for the sake of money. He said that even Changez Khan did not take money for killing people. He said people were joining the PTM on a massive scale to secure their constitutional rights.

PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar also addressed the rally. He said that whoever wanted peace, education, employment and hospitals for Pakhtuns [Pashtuns] was their friend while those who wanted unrest and bloodshed in the country were their enemies.

Earlier, the activists of the movement launched a massive and successful campaign across the province to attract large number of people to the gathering. Inside the venue, one of the walls was reserved for missing persons photos and messages.

Basro Bibi, wife of a missing person, also spoke to the gathering. She said she was living with her kids in a pathetic condition after her husband’s abduction.

“My husband was a labourer but some unidentified persons picked him. Neither did they release him nor presented him to any court,” she said while crying.

Young leader from Miran Shah Mohsin Dawar called for judicial inquiry of missing persons cases and extrajudicial killings.

“The norms of the dark ages should be shunned and the Constitution must be the guideline for the conduct of state affairs,” he said.

“The people of tribal areas should be given the same rights as enjoyed by the people of settled areas like Lahore and Islamabad,” said Dawar, who was a member of Awami National Party but was sacked for delivering speeches from the PTM platform.

Prof Sohail Khan while commenting on yesterday’s gathering said that it was 14th movement in Pashtun belt for peoples’ rights”. “The state must listen to the Pashtuns and address their grievances,” he said.