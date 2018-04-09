Share:

islamabad - At a seminar held at Allama Iqbal Open University, scholars underlined the need of practical experience of Analyzing Climate Data-sets use Grid Analysis & Display System.

The event was organized by the Department of Biology and Environmental Science, AIOU in collaboration with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a press release said on Sunday. It was part of the University’s regular activities of professional development and capacity building of the staff, as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

The scholars spoke about global-regional climate models and their inter-comparisons. Participants gained sufficient experience on use of GrADs, during the event that was kind of training workshop for going through the climate data-set analysis.

Resource persons from PMD, Burhan Ahmad, Syed Ahsan Ali, Dr Jahangir Awan, Qamar Munir shared and highlighted their expert knowledge on Simulations of South Asian Summer Monsoon and Diagnostic Studies Of Weather Extremes.They also gave overview of on-going PMD research projects in modeling climate system dynamics at Research & Development Division, PMD.

The resource person from AIOU, Ms. Zaibun Nisa delivered a lecture on Asian Climate settings and Global/Regional Climate Models. Besides, foreign speaker Prof Dr Weiqiang Ma, Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research (ITP), CAS in his video lecture, shared ITP contributions in monitoring long term climate change impacts on Tibetan Plateau under Third Pole Environment (TPE) programme.

About 35 Scholars & Academicians from Bahawaldin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Punjab University Lahore, International Islamic University (IIUI), NUST, Institute of Space Technology (IST), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), and PMAS Arid Agriculture participated in the two-day training sessions. Dr Shahid Siddiqui appreciated the liaison between the Department of Environmental Science and PMD and advised the students to select Climatology as their field of research, owing to its extreme significance.

While addressing the closing ceremony, Dr. Zafar Ilyas, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, emphasized on educating young generation on modeling climate system dynamics and global change in which AIOU can play a key role by following its mandate of education for all wherein he mentioned this workshop as one of those examples.

He also highlighted importance of climatic studies for agrarian country like Pakistan, where issues related to climate change and their ramifications are highly sensitive and challenging for achieving stability in economy. Dr. Hina Fatimah (HoD) mentioned that AIOU has always emphasized on providing technical training to researchers and academicians.

With this workshop, AIOU provided a forum for dialogue between scholars and Climate Data practitioners to streamline their future research work on Climate Model Inter-comparisons and IPCCs Climate Change Projections.