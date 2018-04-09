Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Punjab President Ch Parvez Elahi has sacked party’s provincial General Secretary Ch Zaheeruddin with immediate effect.

Ch Zaheer, according to party spokesperson, was sacked on violation of party discipline and the notification in this regard was issued yesterday.

There are reports that Ch Zaheer has already decided to quit the PML, the party known as king’s party during the Musharraf era, and is set to join the PTI today (Monday). Zaheeruddin is from Faisalabad and his younger brother is already in

the PTI.

Almost all important leaders have already left the PML-Q and joined other parties, many of them the PML-N, against which it was launched before the 2002 elections.

PML-Q’s central secretary general Mushahid Hussain Sayed had joined the PML-N only recently and was elected as senator from the platform of the new party.