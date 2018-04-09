Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday said that around 121 camps were established in the ongoing membership drive in district east of the Karachi city and said that hundreds of thousands have filed in the forms to join PPP from the district alone.

This was stated by PPP District East President Iqbal in a meeting at PPP secretariat during the review of the membership drive. It was told that the membership drive was continuing in the city especially in district East with full swing on the directions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It was told that overall 12 membership drive camps were established in the district including 18 camps in PS-114, 16 in PS-115, 11 in PS-116, nine camps in PS-117, 24 camps in PS-118, 20 camps in PS-119 and 23 camps in PS-126.

It was further informed that mega camps were also established in all provincial assembly constituencies in the district. The district president informed that beside a large number of PPP loyalists and supporters who were part of the PPP for years, the new entrants from various parties including MQM-P, JI, PSP and others also took the party membership. He further informed that the party activists also went door to door to convince the residents who later also became part of the party’s membership drive. “Other than door to door membership campaign, the activists also inquired from the residents regarding the problems faced by them and assured to resolve them by conveying it to the concerned government officials,” he said.