wah cantt - The Joint Action Committee (JAC) private schools college association Wah Cantonment on Sunday expressed deep concern over the SC decision of shifting private schools from residential areas all over the country. He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to review the decision in the best interest of 40 million students studying in above 30,000 schools in 45 different cantonments of the country.

Joint Action Committee President Usman Gull and General Secretary Raja Tariq Mehmood in media briefing here on Sunday has said that executive officers in cantonment areas had served notices on private schools in cantonment areas to shift the institutions till 25th of previous month.

They said that the notices were served after Supreme Court issued the orders in a case between two parties and gave relief to a resident and directed to shift the schools from residential areas. They added that a case between two individuals was being used as a ground for shifting scores of private schools established in cantonment areas.

The members of JAC said that said that a large number of students would be affected if the schools are shifted outside the cantonment area. They added that the unrealistic approach of the relevant authorities will harm not only the parents and students but also disturb the tranquil atmosphere of educational institutions.

“There are 45 cantonment areas in Pakistan that have close to 30,000 private schools and colleges in operation. Almost 15,000 of these private schools and colleges are located in cantonment boards in Punjab. These institutes employ over 300,000 teachers and offer educational services to more than 4 million students”. Said Mr Gull.

“In Wah Cantonment alone, there are around 56 thousand students studying in around 131 educational institutions and by closing these institutions, the future of these students would be at stake.” He added.

Raja Tariq said that private schools were being discriminated against while commercial activities and businesses were continuing in the residential areas. The JAC pleaded to the high officials and authorities to intervene and resolve the matter on emergency basis. “Now, we have no option but to appeal to the Chief Justice for the reversal of the court decision,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court in October last year had ordered to shift all schools of cantonment areas from residential to commercial sites.

Acting in accordance with SC orders, various cantonment boards across Punjab recently issued notices to a number of educational institutions to cease their activities and vacate the premises. Else, the cantonment authorities concerned would be forced to close down and seal the school premises.