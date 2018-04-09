Share:

MULTAN - Muzaffarabad police registered a case against PTI MNA Aamir Dogar on charges of pilfering electricity here on Sunday.

According to police sources, a team of the Mepco visited residence of MNA Aamir Dogar and found that the electricity was dead while 34 ampere electricity load was being consumed. According to M&T report, the meter was deliberately made dead. The Mepco administration filed an application with Muzaffarabad police for the registration of a case.

The police registered a case under section 462-J, Electricity Act.