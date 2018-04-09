Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Overseas chapters held a meeting here on Sunday to discuss the role of Overseas Pakistanis in the coming elections.

The role of Pakistanis living abroad has become important in country’s politics after getting the right to vote in elections. The participants from France, UK and other European countries discussed ways and means of enabling the Overseas Pakistanis to take active part in politics back home. PTI leaders from Europe, Mian Khalil, Mian Tariq and Yasir Khan were prominent on the occasion. They also briefed their party’s leaders from central Punjab on a leadership seminar they had organized in Vienna to exchange views on Pakistan’s political affairs and the issues facing the country.

The meeting also pondered over the latest situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan and Pakistan’s role in the current situation. Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s central Punjab President Abdul Aleem Khan said it was good to see the Overseas Pakistanis taking active part in country’s politics after getting the right to vote.

He assured them that their support to the PTI would play an important role in making the society corruption free.

Aleem Khan said that after coming into power, Imran Khan would restore dignity of Pakistanis and their passport. He said that every person in Pakistan was now keen to see “Naya Pakistan“ as envisaged by the PTI chairman. He added that 21-year long political struggle of Imran Khan had given a new hope to the nation.