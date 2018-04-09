Share:

OKARA-The constant closure of Railway Level Crossing (RLC) No-3 at the western city near 4L minor, on the other side of which all the govt offices situated, is the constant nuisance for the people.

Thus the people of North and South city have been facing great hardships while going across the railway track to do their tasks for the last two years.

The constant closure of the RLC has caused various fatal accidents and loss of precious lives. To facilitate the communication between the North and South parts of the city, former defence minister Rao Sikandar Iqbal (late) had struggled for the construction of a railway underpass, through which small traffic could pass on.

But later, the RLC linking north city with the GT Road was closed down on account of laying of double railway track.

The RLC was never opened again. The real difficulty is that the traffic on the south side of the railway track has to take a difficult turn towards the GT road and after passing the 4l Minor Bridge again has to turn towards the underpass. Besides, the climbing and getting down the GT road spread haphazard and accidents occur. But if the old RLC facility is restored the danger and risk of any accident would come to an end, besides, the people and traffic would easily cross the RLC. The heavy traffic has to be taken to a long route round the city to enter the urbanity. If the RLC No.3 is re-instated, about 90% difficulties of the people would come to an end, local people think.

The people urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate notice of the situation and restore the RLC No 3 as its staff is already on Pakistan Railways salaries.

BOOKED: A person was booked for depriving a woman of money and jewellery and trying to rape her. The woman went to village 19/1L where he fraudulently deprived the woman of Rs38,000 and gold ornaments. The woman got a case registered in the city police station, Renala Khurd.

Meanwhile, four narcotics dealers were nabbed by the police with recovery of liquor and drug.

On a tipoff, the police raided and arrested Mohsin Gulzar near Bismillah petrol pump with 30 liter liquor.

Sidiq Ahmad of Joiya Bridge was arrested with 15 liter liquor, Asif of Qila Jawand Singh was arrested with 55 liter liquor and Akram was nabbed with 610 gram Charas at Depalpur bus stand.