LIMA:-Archaeologists have discovered more than 50 mysterious new 'Nazca lines' in Peru, which were constructed nearly 2,000 years ago by ancient inhabitants who painstakingly arranged pebbles into massive shapes. Some are hundreds of years older than the most famous Nazca lines previously discovered. The researchers learned that while some of the geoglyphs were produced by Nazca people, others date back to a time before they lived in the region where the drawings can be found. The Nazca people lived in the area from 200 to 700 CE.



Some of the designs are believed to be created instead by the Topará and Paracas people.

The new discovery changes what researchers previously believed about the mysterious designs, archaeologist Johny Isla told National Geographic.