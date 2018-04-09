Share:

islamabad - As rain in Islamabad and many other parts of the country turned the weather pleasant early on Sunday, local citizens and visitors from adjoining areas rushed to parks and recreational spots to enjoy the weather.

Citizens got some respite from hot and humid weather as pleasant conditions prevailed in city. Fun lovers in the city spent their weekend at popular picnic spots as throngs of families and youngsters were witnessed at various areas as the pleasant weather proved to be a treat for picnickers to enjoy the glimpses of nature and enjoy the weekend with friends and family gatherings.“The weather is absolutely pleasant and lovely today. It motivated me to come here with my family,” said a visitor Ahmad Mukhtar at Damn-e-koh talking to private news channel said”.

The light rain and cool breeze proved to be a pleasant surprise for the picnickers as it enhanced the greenery, and gave them a chance to catch scenic glimpses of nature and enjoy the weekend with family and friends, he added. A large number of picnickers, mostly families and young people, were seen at different parks and popular spots including Rawal Lake, Shakarparian, Saidpur village, Monal, Daman-e-Koh, Shahdra, and Rose and Jasmine Garden.

A visitor, Imran Basit said he along with his family came to Rose and Jasmine Garden to enjoy the holiday with his kids. The pleasant weather had increased the joyfulness of the day, he added. “I am capturing memorable moments in my camera and my kids are making a video of our visit, said Yusra Faheem a housewife, while visiting Lok virsa Islamabad.

Another visitor Danish Ali, who came to Rawal Lake View Park along with his family, said he had a lot of fun.