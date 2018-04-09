Share:

When the incumbent government assumed power, one US dollar was being sold in the open market at Pakistani Rs108. The finance minister pledged that he will bring down its value to Rs98. However, he succeeded to reduce dollar value from Rs108 to Rs104 only and promised to improve Pakistan’s economy and stabilize the value of currency. It is painful that after four and half years, dollar value has risen to Rs116 going as high as RS118, while current finance advisor and other ministers assure us that there is no cause of concern as our economy is improving and Pakistan is entering into largest emerging markets. One, as a layman, is confused and longs for reality.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad, March 21.