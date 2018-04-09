Share:

Lahore - The School Education Department has proposed an allowance for officers serving at supervisory positions, The Nation has learnt. If approved, this will cost Rs2.7 billion to the kitty.

Success of the move is subject to nod of Chief Minister’s Office and a summary will be moved to the chief minister after consultations with the law and finance departments.

Official sources said they were hopeful the summary would be approved because the government had already sanctioned a special allowance for AEOs a couple of weeks ago. AEOs are getting Rs25,000 per head per month in addition to their salary. Moreover, district monitoring officers (DMOs) too are drawing Rs50,000 per person per month.

Sources in the P&D said that a consultation was made on the issue however the SED would forward the summary finally. The School Education department (SED) may move a summary to the CM office soon.

Giving details, the source said that the allowance will range from Rs3,000 per month to Rs30,000 per month. Those who will get allowance include principals of primary, elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools. Moreover, Deputy DEOs, DEOs, CEOs and directors of public instructions (DPIs) will be eligible for the special allowance.

As per details, a DPI will get Rs30,000 allowance per month. CEO of the District Education Authority in every district will also get Rs30,000 per month. Their annual finance implication will be Rs2.960 million.

The allowance proposed for DEOs per month is Rs25,000 and total financial implication for paying 108 DEOs across the province would be Rs32.4 million per year.

Each deputy DEO will be paid Rs20,000 per month. As the total number of deputy DEOs is 354 in all districts so the cost would be Rs84.960 million per year.

The proposed allowance for higher secondary school heads is Rs10,000 per head per month. The total annual payable amount to 725 principals would be Rs87 million per year. High school head teachers will get Rs8,000 per month and total load on taxpayers to pay 7,866 head teachers would be Rs755 million.

The proposed allowance for elementary school head teachers would be Rs5,000 per month. The total financial implication for paying 7,679 head teachers would be Rs460 million per annum. The SED has proposed Rs3,000 each per month for primary school head teachers. Since there are 35,961 heads, their share would be Rs1,294.6 million per annum.

Sources stated that a total of 52,731 officers will get allowance to the tune of Rs2,718.5 billion per year.

Talking about reasons for paying allowance, an officer said, as head teachers and other supervisory staff had contributed significantly to the improvement in student enrollment, retention and teacher attendance, the SED proposed allowance for them.

As DMOs and AEOs have been drawing a handsome amount as special allowance, on the same corollary, an allowance was proposed for other officers as well for appreciation and encouragement. When contacted a Finance Department officer said that if the CM approves the proposal, the SED would get the amount in the coming budget 2018 -19 as the treasury is short of funds right now.

A former SED secretary said on condition of anonymity the department should decrease role of the Punjab Education Foundation and others. If the SED is delivering, why were so many public sector schools outsourced? he questioned. On the one hand the SED was outsourcing schools and on the other it was proposing special allowance for staff for their performance. This makes no sense, he said.

He said that instead of handing over government schools to PEF or any NGO, SED Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik should focus on state of the art schooling in the public sector as he himself was a foreign qualified scholar.