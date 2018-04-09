Share:

islamabad (pr) - Serena Hotels hosted “A Day of Golf” at the Islamabad Golf Club. The annual tournament drew members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, corporate sector and businessmen who participated in the fifth tournament with great enthusiasm.

Held as part of the Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy initiatives, the golf tournament is one of several golfing events the hotel supports. Over the years, sports diplomacy has emerged as an integral part of Serena’s efforts to build stronger relations with communities while encouraging diverse groups to participate in sports, thereby improving leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels, said, “We use sports to provide a platform to our foreign diplomats and friends, serving and retired bureaucrats and ourselves to establish links with other professionals and peers. This is an opportunity to develop friendships and demonstrate our abilities in different sports.”

The tournament consisted of three categories including Corporate, Diplomats/Government/Armed Forces/International Agencies Category and Ladies. Special prizes were also awarded for the longest drive, closest to pin. The winners were awarded trophies and prizes by CEO Serena Hotels Mr.Aziz Boolani.

Under the Sports Diplomacy Initiative, Serena Hotels hosts the prestigious President of Pakistan Gold Medal Golf Tournament, the President Gold Cup International Squash Championship, the Serena Hotels – Chief of the Air Staff International Squash Championship, tennis, annual polo, cricket and invitational golf tournaments.