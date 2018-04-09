Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police Sunday claimed to have held seven criminals from katcha area who were wanted to police in several cases.

Addressing a press conference Senior Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed Brohi told the reporters that on a tip off Kashmore police held seven criminals who were wanted to police in several cases at different police stations. He said that police of RD 109 near Willayat Bridge nabbed four criminals namely Ali, Gohar Ali, Noor Ahmed and Aijaz Jakhrani.

The SSP said B Police section arrested an absconder Gulzar from Chimmni area. SHO Ghouspur and his team raided various areas of city and apprehended a criminal Nazeer Ahmed Bhayo from Makhwani area. He said that Miyani police during search operation in katcha area and its adjoining areas detained Nabi Bux Golato. They were wanted to police in various areas of kashmore, he added.

CRACKDOWN ON UNREGISTERED NUMBER PLATES

A meeting was held at SSP office which was presided over by SSP Kashmore. All DSPs, SHOs, SIs and ASIs attended the meeting in connection with confiscating the unregistered vehicles, holding fake and fancy number plates.

According to a press release issued by SSP office that SSP launched a massive campaign against tinted windows, unregistered vehicles, fake, fancy and unauthorised number plates of motorcycles across Kashmore. As per detail, SSP instructed to all police officials that the use of vehicles with tinted glasses will be prohibited throughout the district while action will be taken against those who will violate the law. Kashmore police chief Bashir Ahmed Brohi directed all his subordinates that a campaign against unregistered and tinted windows vehicles should be accelerated across Kashmore. When this scribe contacted to SSP Brohi, he told that the purpose of launching the crackdown against tinted windows, unregistered vehicles and fake number plates of bikes was to rid the criminal activities from the district.

He said that no one was the law the tinted windows would not only be confiscated but heavy fines will also be imposed on the drivers.