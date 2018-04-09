Share:

ISLAMABAD - Different parts of the country receive rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms on Sunday.

According to Met office, a moderate westerly wave is likely to enter in Western parts of the country and will expectedly grip central and upper parts of the country on Monday (today).

Under the influence of this weather system rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan till Tuesday with intervals, Radio Pakistan reported.

However, the system may persist over Malakand division, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir till Wednesday.

Rain-thundershowers were also expected at isolated places in Northeast Balochistan, central and Southern Punjab including Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions from Sunday till Tuesday.

Rain with thunderstorm is also expected in upper Sindh including Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the next 24 hours.

Moreover, dust and hailstorms are also expected in plain areas of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh during this period.