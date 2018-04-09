Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief yesterday accused Sharif brothers of playing good cop, bad cop saying ‘the elder brother has been criticising the army while the younger one is going all-out to please the army chief”.

Addressing party workers during his visit to different localities of Rawalpindi in connection with the membership campaign, Khan said that (former prime minister) Nawaz Sharif had been lashing out at the army while Shehbaz was busy in issuing statements to please the army chief.

He said the younger Sharif will not succeed through such tactics. Khan visited membership camps in Pirwadhai, Capital Cinema Saddar, Committee Chowk and Commercial Market. Khan hoped that 2018 would be the year of change.

The PTI chief said like Nawaz, Shehbaz would also face the ouster and he would be thrown out of power with the help of the voters in the upcoming elections. He claimed that the PTI would defeat all rival political parties in the next elections and the ‘mafia’ would face rout.

The PTI chief claimed that a new wave of change had started from Rawalpindi and the masses would see the success in 2018 general elections.

Khan lashed out at the PML-N for not providing basic facilities to the people of the province where it ruled for decades. He said the party did not set up a single hospital of international standard in the last five years. He said Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz and Nawaz went abroad for treatment as they failed to build better hospitals in the country.

He also did not see any improvement in the performance of the Punjab police. He said had the rulers spent half of the money of the metro project on other infrastructure, the city’s fate could have been changed. He also invited the workers for a comparison of development work in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces. “You will see the difference,” he told the workers.

Khan also criticised Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said that the PTI would also expose the liquified natural gas deal with Qatar and it would also expose the iqama of Khawaja Asif. He repeated his allegations that the PML-N leaders became rich through corruption and the PTI would bring back all the money from abroad which the corrupt politicians had stashed in foreign accounts. Khan asked the participants to become PTI members so that corrupt elements could be defeated.

“Kaptaan knows how to contest, he will thrash the rival political parties,” said Imran.

The PTI chairman said that when his party would be in power, he would ensure that the green passport would be respected.

On April 7, Ramesh Kumar, PML-N member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, announced to join the PTI. During his press conference, the MNA expressed hope that the disgruntled PML-N senior leader Chaudhry Nisar also joins hands with the Imran Khan-led party.

This campaign had been planned in view of next general elections to be held in the month of July 2018.

On the occasion, strict security measures were adopted to avoid any untoward incident while traffic police had already issued a comprehensive traffic plan to maintain the traffic flow.

On the occasion, Leader of Awami Musllim League Sheikh Rasheed, Amir Kayani, Arif Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Col (R) Ajmal and other local leaders and party workers were also present.