KARACHI: The seventh session of the Sindh Assembly would began from today and the house would take up the bill pertaining to Sindh Holy Quran (printing, recording and disposal of damaged or shaheed and sacred auraqs) Bill, 2018 in the today’s sitting.

It would be the 74th sitting of the provincial assembly in the ongoing fiscal year and the session would likely comprise over 20 sittings as the provincial assembly had to complete 100 sittings as per the rules and regulations of the provincial assembly till culmination of its fiscal year in June 2018. The provincial assembly is likely to continue its proceedings till May 28 as it would be the last day for the incumbent assembly and would complete its tenure of five years. The Monday’s sitting include the question and answer session pertaining to Planning & Development and STEVTA Department followed by an adjournment motion from the PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Bano regarding sexual harassment of a female student by a professor at University of Karachi.–Staff Reporter

The issue came to the limelight recently and varsity took notice of the issue and also setup complaint and women harassment cells at department level to ensure strict action against the culprits.