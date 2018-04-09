Share:

LAHORE - A social entrepreneur, activist and teacher launched her book titled “Sewegap Women and Leaders of Pakistan” on Sunday. The book highlights contribution of Pakistani women to the social sector. Ammara Farooq Malik, a social entrepreneur who is also founder of Seplaa Enterprises and Seplaa Foundation, wrote the book and analyzed the position of women in the country from a social perspective.

“Inspirational stories, policy recommendations and analysis of women’s position have been discussed in it,” said the writer. She said the book has inspiring stories for women who want to build their businesses and get global recognition as positive agents of change in Pakistan.

Sewegap Women Hub Co-Founder Zahra Wyne, Zahra Fateh Qizilbash, Rabia Usman, Rima S. Bokhari, Nida Usman, Sana Khalid, Sundus Riaz and Amna Shahid Malik also spoke on the occasion. Ammara said Sewegap Women and Leaders of Pakistan was the book that focused on women’s work in education, law, corporate governance, climate change, policy and social entrepreneurship. Zahra Qizilbash appreciated the initiative and lauded all women who, in addition to their domestic responsibilities, took the time out to make a difference in the lives of others.

Nida Usman, another speaker, said Seplaa had commenced the much-needed work on documenting the successes and achievements of working women and celebrating their success stories through the book. The platform they had created would surely play a positive role in bringing the focus on women leaders and role models to inspire a whole generation hereafter. She said ‘Sewegap Women and Leaders of Pakistan’ established a precedent of professionalism and leadership by paying tribute to the working women who had rendered exceptional services for the country.