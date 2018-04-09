Share:

Sagan seals Paris-Roubaix with epic break

ROUBAIX - World champion Peter Sagan left his rivals in the dust on Sunday after a break from 55km out saw him clinch a jaw dropping victory in the 257km Paris-Roubaix classic. The 28-year-old Slovak outsprinted Swiss champion Silvan Dillier, the last survivor from an earlier break, in the iconic outdoor velodrome in Roubaix after 5hrs 54mins 06sec in the saddle. Last week's Tour of Flanders winner Niki Terpstra was third at 57sec and 2017 champion Greg Van Avermaet fourth at 1:34. Victory in the 'Hell of the North' was a second prestigious 'Monument' one-day classic success for Sagan, who won the Tour of Flanders in 2016 and has three consecutive world titles. "I feel amazing, I'm so tired, but I was involved in no crashes, had no flat tyres and I just kept going," said Sagan.–AFP

Tiger frustrated after more struggles

AUGUSTA - Tiger Woods admitted frustration and disappointment with slow progress in his comeback from back surgery after struggling off the tee again in third round of the Masters. The 14-time major winner, who had not competed at Augusta National since 2015 because of nagging back issues, fired a level-par 72 to stand on 4-over 220 after 54 holes in his first major since 2015. The American, who underwent spinal fusion surgery last year, had notched two top-5 finishes in tuneups last month to spark ‘Tigermania’ excitement that he was ready to again contend in majors. But he hit only 4-of-14 fairways and again struggled with iron shots on a course where he won four green jackets after having no such issues coming into the week. "That's why it's disappointing and a little bit frustrating," Woods said.–AFP

Sabir’s Poultry in command against HEC

LAHORE - Sabir’s Poultry were in commanding position against Higher Education (HEC) at the close of day one in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 round four pool ‘D’ match here at the Railways Stadium on Sunday. Batting first, HEC were all out for paltry 127 in 36 overs. Maiz Tamia made 34, Saad Dar 32 and Ali Zaib 27. Nisar Ahmed grabbed 4-31, Ali Raza 3-77 and Ahmed Shafiq 2-11. Sabir’s Poultry scored 189-3 in 50.3 overs with M Ilyas hammering 80 and Attyeb Ahmed unbeaten 76. At LCCA Ground, Brighto Paints, put into bat first, managed to post 336 runs on the board in 78.2 overs losing all their wickets. Salman Ali Agha remained unlucky as he fell short of 3 runs to complete his century while Ishfaq Ahmed hit 57 and Abdul Wahab Dar and Naseer Akram 39 runs. Ali Usman clinched 7-105.–Staff Reporter

National Junior Squash begins today

LAHORE - The 1st National Junior Squash Championship 2018 qualifying round will commence today (Monday) here at Punjab Squash Complex. According to information provided by Punjab Squash Association (PSA) vice president Tariq Farooq Rana, the qualifying round will be played today while the main round will begin from April 11 and finals will be played on April 14. He said: “This week-long activity special aims to promote squash in young kids. To provide platform at very young age that players can do best.” He added that U-11, U-13, U-15 events will be played for next six days. This event will be the calendar event of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and will be played under the instructions of PSA president Dr Nadeem Muktar. The prize money for this event is Rs 150,000.–Staff Reporter

Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket

LAHORE - Nine more matches will be play throughout the week in 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament, being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club. Lucky Star will face Mughalpura Sports at Al-Bilal Ground Township today (Monday) while Yong Mughalpura Greeners Club will meet Mughalpura XI on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Dharampura Gymkhana Club will take on Abdul Qadir CC while Gaziabad Sports will vie against Young Prince CC at Pindi Gymkhana ground same day. On Thursday, Shining Club will play against Rising Star Club while Young Ghari Shahu Gymkhana will face Sajid Memorial Club. On Friday, Cantt Gym will meet Dharampura Club at Township Green ground while Ghari Shahu Gym will take on Gulberg Eaglets at Pindi Gym Ground. LHC Bar CC will face Shaheen CC on Saturday.–Staff Reporter