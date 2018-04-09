Share:

It was pointed out to me repeatedly that last week’s notes were written on April Fool’s Day, and thus must have contained a number of April Fool jokes. Well, they didn’t, perhaps because I’m a fool all year round, not just on one day a year. I can’t help it if the world is ridiculous, is it? Though sometimes I do wonder.

Like I wonder at the 12 Indonesians who died of drinking alcohol obtained from a herbal drink stall in Djakarta. I thought herbal drinks were mild, not liable to kill. And Indonesia? Usually such news come from India, especially the South, where people die after drinking moonshine. You see, the makers lace it with methylated spirits, in the hope of giving it an extra kick, and people die, with some of the survivors left blind. You see, a lot of ethanol is made, not just in drinks to make people drunk, but for all sorts of industrial use. A little methyl alcohol is added to this industrial ethanol, to make it unfit for human consumption. So when such industrial alcohol is added to country, the extra kick added is fatal.

Winnie Mandela wasn’t Indonesian, even though she died last week, bringing an era to an end. She had married Nelson Mandela before he went to jail for three decades, and in those years she not only kept the flame of the freedom struggle alive, but she became a symbol in her own right of the liberation movement. She survived a dispute with husband Nelson which began after he was freed, but went into retirement, after he divorced her, remarried, and became the first President of post-apartheid South Africa.

Both Winnie and Nelson lived to see freedom, which was not the case with 30 Palestinians killed in protests on the Gaza Strip or 17 Kashmiris killed last Sunday in a ‘search and kill’ operation. Well, at least Palestinian protesters and Kashmiri freedom fighters were engaged in the struggle, but why were the poor huffaz killed by the bombing in Kunduz province, anywhere from 80 to 150, fighting for? Were they fighting at all?

In the same way, was the Brooklyn man killed by the cops fighting for freedom? Or was he just fighting his own personal demons? He had mental issues, and was carrying a piece of pipe when neighbours called the cops. He was black, the pipe could be a gun, so he was shot dead.

Earlier, a black on the other coast, right across the USA, in Sacramento, California, was shot dead by the cops when they thought he had had a gun. They had mistaken an iPhone. Aren’t we lucky we don’t have cops like that over here? If they thought a smartphone was a gun, they’d take a bribe to let us go. Did the iPhone-carrier have mental issues? Do mental issues justify cops in killing anyone? Even if he’s black?

Well, no blacks were killed at the Faculty of Education at the Usmangazi University in Eskesehir in Turkey. Still, the deputy dean, the faculty secretary and two lecturers were shot dead. By a researcher. The killer was taken into custody by the cops. They must have wanted to find out what was the topic of research that so riled him.

Well, we know what was eating at Nasim Aghdan, the 39-year-old woman who invaded Youtube’s San Bruno HQ in California, shot off a gun, injuring three people before killing herself. She didn’t like being censored. Yes, and she was an animal rights activist. I suppose you must be pretty addicted to mind Youtube censoring.

Of course, that’s not all that the social media is up to. No one has committed suicide so far, but Facebook is still in hot water because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which shows that all these social media websites sell advertising to make money, but also use all actions by users to garner data which is then provided to advertisers. Of course, companies like Cambridge Analytica use such data to make Trump win, or to ensure that Brexit got a ‘yes’ vote. Oh well, it was nice while it lasted. To the user as well, who didn’t know about how virtually every keystroke would provide data, but does now, and can’t decide whether to get out of social media or not.

I don’t know how many Dalits are on social media, 11 were still killed when they went on strike against discrimination all over India. And a response by caste Hindus came, in the shape of riots. The houses of a Dalit MLA and a Dalit ex-MP were burned down in Karauli, in Rajasthan state. And here we agonise about how we treat our minorities.

Another body that should be looking at itself is NAB Peshawar. Instead of doing some real work, it’s asking questions about the PTI’s Billion-Tree tsunami in KP. Shame on it, is all I can say. Such questions are blasphemous of someone who won us the World Cup.

As Imran Khan tells us, other countries are ahead/ South Korea just jailed its ex-President for corruption, while even Sri Lanka brought its Prime Minister to a no-trust vote for insider trading through the central bank chief. As Imran has taught, accusation is proof of guilt.

But wait. An American has killed a Pakistani, running him over in Islamabad. He shouldn’t be punished, just as Indian film star Salman Khan was let off for running over a homeless man. Of course, he got it in the neck for shooting a black buck. Pakistan is more liberal. We let Arab princes kill as many houbara bustards as they want.