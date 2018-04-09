Share:

LAHORE - Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan sit-in with demand to implement Islamabad agreement entered 7th day on Sunday.

Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek, is leading the protest outside Data Darbar in Lahore. He was declared a proclaimed offender earlier this week by an anti-terrorist court of Islamabad but police are avoiding arresting him because of fear of retaliation by his few hundred followers who are present around him.

Rizvi has already given a deadline of Thursday to the government to implement all six clauses of the agreement or get ready for countrywide protest and march towards Islamabad. He had led the 20-day sit-in to Islamabad's Faizabad interchange in October, November 2017 against changes to Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath under the Election Act 2017.

The sit-in in the capital had culminated with signing of Islamabad agreement.

“Our sit-in will continue till the time our demands are accepted,” said Rizvi on Sunday while addressing party workers at the sit-in. He also said his party would take full part in the upcoming elections.