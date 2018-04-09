Share:

KARACHI - Three more members of parliament affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PPP) on Sunday.

Former MQM-P legislators made this announcement while addressing a press conference along with PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal at party headquarter Pakistan House. Those joined PSP include MNA Mehboob Alam and MPAs Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal claimed that the process of the new induction in the party has not halted and soon more people from MQM-P would also join PSP. He said that party want to make Karachi most peacefully city of the world and soon people would think thousands time before committing any crime. Everyone is invited in PSP while it is good sign that people from all walks of life were joining party ranks, he added.

Kamal further claimed in next general election PSP will clean sweep all the constituencies of urban region of Sindh while Chief Minister would be PSP. After forming the party we moved with a message to bring the people close eliminating the politics of hate which is the main reason of party progress in short time.

We have shown the real picture to the people and never promulgate any agenda to get personal benefits. We own Karachi and worried about their miseries that they were passing through since long, said Kamal.

On the occasion, Mehboob Alam said that people had enough with the violence based politics. MQM that hold the mandate had collapsed while the PSP leadership is in field of politics to untie all on its platform.

I always raised the issues of the Korangi locality in front of Faisal Sabzwari and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui by they never pay any heed to it, said Alam. Holding MQM-P Dr Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui responsible for division with the party ranks, Alam urged MQM workers and supporters to avoid wasting time and join PSP.