NOORPUR THAL-The activists of Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) Noorpur Thal unit took out a rally to press the government to bring Dr Afia Siddiqui back from American prison here the other day.

The rally was led by Allama Sher Muhammad Sialvi and Sheikh Abdul Majeed. It started from General Bus Stand and culminated at Kashmir Chowk. Addressing the rally, the speakers also urged the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to ensure fulfilment of terms of Faizabad agreement.

UNITY STRESSED

Religious scholars during a conference stressed a need for forging unity among the Ummah to fight the challenges being faced by the Muslims across the world.

They expressed these views during an address to “Nizam-e-Mustafa” conference at Jamia Islamia Anwar-e-Mustafa organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Noorpur Thal unit. JUI-F district Khushab leader Maulana Abdur Razzaq presided over the conference. JUI- F senator Attaur Rehman attended conference as chief guest. Local JUI-F leader Khaleequl Hassan conducted the proceedings. A large number of JUI-F workers attended the conference.

RECEPTION

JUI-F Khushab district leader Maulana Abdur Razzaq hosted a reception in honour of local mediamen. Besides local JUI -F leader Khaleequl Hassan, a large number of JUI-F workers attended the ceremony. On the occasion, the speakers highlighted the role of media. They urged the journalists to continue playing positive role in development of the society.

Admin to eliminate counterfeit pesticides

LODHRAN-Raids were being conducted on a regular basis to eliminate counterfeit pesticides from Lodhran district, Deputy Commissioner Raja Khurram Shehzad said.

He expressed these remarks during an address to a joint meeting of District Agriculture Advisory Committee and Task Force Sub-Committee to review the problems of farmers, agriculturists and agricultural matters here the other day.

He said that stern action would be taken against those damaging crops by using counterfeit pesticides, adding that the Agriculture inspectors should ensure the inspection of crops twice a month. He directed the officials to develop a computerized system for the inspection of crops. During the meeting, Syed Maqbool Shah said that three out of 70 samples of pesticides collected so far during the ongoing year were counterfeit. He added that during raids, the agriculture department had recovered counterfeit pesticides worth Rs760,000.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Agriculture Jamshed Khalid Sindhoo answered the questions of the agriculturists.