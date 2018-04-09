Share:

INP/ GUJRANWALA/GUJRAT-Two minor sisters were ‘reportedly’ raped in Gujrat while a minor girl was sexually assaulted in Gujranwala here on Sunday.

In Gujrat, two minor sisters were reportedly raped in the market area of Kunjah, police said on Sunday.

The police said that the two men, identified as Saddam Siddiqui and Tauqeer, raped the sisters.

The sisters, who study in classes sixth and ninth respectively, went to Siddiqui’s store for shopping where he lured them and took them to a nearby house. Siddiqui even called his friend Tauqeer to the place. After this, the two men allegedly raped the two sisters.

The sisters have been shifted to Major Shabir Sharif Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered and the two suspects have been taken into custody.

In Gujranwala, a minor girl allegedly was raped by a youth here in Haidri Road area in the remit of People’s Colony Police on Sunday. According to police sources, the victim identified as four-year-old Ayesha was playing in the street when accused Husnain took her to a deserted house in the area where he sexually assaulted her. The affected girl was shifted to DHQ hospital while the Peoples Colony Police have registered a case and launched further investigation.