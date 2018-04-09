Share:

KARACHI: A four-member delegation of UN Women led by Jamshed Qazi, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan called on Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Asad Ashraf Malik who is also the Regional President Asia of International Ombudsman Institution, in his office.

The delegation discussed matters of mutual interest including holding of joint seminar with Provincial Ombudsman regarding his role in administration of essential services to survivors of atrocities.

It was decided that a 24/7 telephone help line for women will be set up in Ombudsman Office and a women complaint cell/Desk will be establish at Ombudsman Secretariat. It was also decided to launch a joint communication campaign of awareness through Print and Electronic Media.–INP

The delegation UN Women Pakistan was present during the meeting and the country representative of UN women Mr. Jamshed Qazi thanked the Ombudsman Sindh for extending cooperation to UN Women.