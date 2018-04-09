Share:

Washington-Legislators and military experts have envisioned the possibility of a war in space for several decades.

Until recently, that issue has been cast aside as others like war on our own planet and terrorism have taken precedent.

A new report outlines concerns that a space war may be approaching faster than many anticipated and that world leaders like the US are woefully unprepared unlike other nations.

The US Department of Defense has warned that the US isn't ready for a space war, while Russia and China have developed technologies that could destroy satellites that are crucial for many everyday tasks, ranging from ATMs to apps like Uber Eats, according to Politico.

The satellites are also used for reconnaissance and guiding precision bombs, missiles and drones.

'We are now approaching a point where 'Star Wars' is not just a movie,' Steve Isakowitz, CEO of think tank Aerospace Corp., told Politico.

The Pentagon has set aside billions of dollars to 'harden' its defenses against anti-satellite weapons and training troops to survive in space.

These concerns have been laid out for many years, dating back to the 1980s.

'If the US is to avoid a 'Space Pearl Harbor', it needs to take seriously the possibility of an attack on the US space system,' former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld wrote in a 2001 report, according to Politico. President Donald Trump has cast a renewed focus on the issue of war in space, saying we need to build a 'space force' that would serve as a separate branch of the US military.

'My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea,' Trump said in March.

'We have the Air Force, we'll have the space force,' he added.

Set to be modelled after the Marines, the Space Corps would be tasked with keeping the US ahead of its superpower rivals in the event of a war.

The idea of creating the first new branch to the US military in 70 years encountered significant resistance and was scrapped in December 2017.

Alleged restriction of funds to the other armed forces squashed the idea.

Trump has sought to secure $12.5 million for military space efforts, not including secret projects, Politico said.

A bulk of the budget calls for upgrading defense mechanisms for the Air Force's 31 GPS satellites.

The Pentagon also hopes to create new technologies that allow the US to track all space craft in real time and make sure satellites can't be disabled by enemies.

'We have a president who has said now, publicly, that we have to expect that space will be a war-fighting domain,' Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told Politico.

'That's a very big deal,' she added.

The Air Force has been training for a war in space by conducting 'space war games'.

One drill involved troops simulating an attack on US. satellites in 2027 and involved partnering with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK, according to Politico.

According to experts, a war in space could involve many 'silent' forms, like jamming a GPS satellite, conducting cyberattacks or blinding a sensor with a laser.

If a US satellite is blown up, it can create thousands of piece of dangerous space that can float around forever.

The space debris can be lethal, too: One piece of space junk the size of a fleck of paint once hit a 6-inch thick windshield of a NASA space shuttle and ended up lodging itself 3 inches deep in the glass, Politico said.

In the meantime, many legislators are urging the US and other nations to take the threat of a war in space seriously.

'It's just a matter of whether it happens in the next couple of years or the next five or six years,' Rep. Mike Rogers, the Alabama Republican who chairs the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee, told Politico.

'[The Air Force always says] 'We got this, we're planning for this in the future,' Rogers added.

'But when you ask them to prioritize space this year, they say they cant.'