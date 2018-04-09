Share:

KASUR-A woman who contracted love marriage after eloping with her paramour five months back was allegedly killed by in-law here the other day.

Rafiq, resident of Chishtian told the Phoolnagar Saddr police that his daughter Tahira Parveen had gone missing about five months ago. “It later surfaced that she had married Imdad Hussain and was living in Dhillon village,” he said, alleging that he came to her house the other day and witnessed her being hanged to ceiling by suspects Imdad Hussain, Amjad and Abdul Haq. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

Imdad Hussain, on the other hand, rejected the allegation levelled against him, saying his wife committed suicide after being fed up with domestic brawls.

INJURED

People sustained injuries in road accidents and incidents of violence.

A couple was injured after being shot at by dacoits near Rawal Jhagar. Shahid, along with his wife, was on the way on a motorbike. Near Rawal Jhagar, two dacoits attempted to stop them but Shahid did not stop and accelerated the speed. The dacoits fired shots on the couple. They were injured in firing by the dacoits and were rushed to hospital. Kot Radha Kishan police were investigating.

In another incident, a man along with his son and a daughter was injured in firing by rivals over a trifle in Bhigyar Mar. According to Kot Radha Kishan police, Javed and Asghar argued with each other over some issue at which the former along with accomplices stormed the latter’s house with weapons. Resultantly, Asghar, his son Kazim and daughter Sumera were injured. Police arrested Javed and registered a case against him.

Similarly, a woman was injured in firing by an unidentified accused. Wife of Bilal went outside her house for some work when some unidentified accused shot at and injured her. Teh Sheikham police were investigating.

On the other hand, three persons were injured in traffic accidents. Motorcyclist Mehran Ali, resident of Khara village, was injured after being hit by a car near Pacci Haveli on Ferozepur Road. Near Changa Manga Morr, Motorcyclist Rizwan and Nabeel were injured after being hit by a van. They were shifted to hospital for treatment. Police were investigating.