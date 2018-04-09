Share:

MIRPUR (AJK): All is set to hold two-day 1st International Conference on Power, Energy and Smart Grid I (ICPESG) at the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here from Monday (today) to discuss and devise mechanism, harmonious to the need of the modern age and to combat the growing energy crises in various parts of the world. President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, who is also Chancellor of the University, will inaugurate the world moot and the Vice Chancellor of Prof Dr Habib ur Rehman as the Chief host, supervising the arrangements for holding of the grand moot in a befitting manner.–APP