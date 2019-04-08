Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani film Pinky Memsaab has won big at the recent UK Asian Film Festival. At the 10-day event, the movie bagged Best Picture (Audience Choice) award. The Hajra Yamin - starrer made their way to the British Asian Film Festival, which also marked their world premiere. The cast and crew attended the premiere, including director Shazia Ali Khan.

Hajra Yamin, the film’s leading star, took Instagram to share the news with her fans as she also posted a picture of the award on social media.

Pinky Memsaab is an Urdu-language Pakistani drama film. The film stars Hajra Yamin, Kiran Malik, Adnan Jaffar, Sunny Hinduja, Khalid Ahmed and Shamim Hilaly.

The film highlights the intersection of two women from two different social classes with Pinky being a young woman from a small village in Punjab who gets a maid’s job in Dubai, while Mehr is a Dubai - based writer / socialist struggling with life and its complexities. The film was screened on April 6 at the festival. For more than 19 years, the UK Asian Film Festival, formerly known as the London Asian Film Festival, has been celebrating and rewarding great South Asian films, filmmakers and artists.

The film festival offers an eclectic mix of films, stimulating interviews, workshops, excellent master classes and an annual short film contest.