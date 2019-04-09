Share:

Lahore (PR) An awareness campaign “Run for a Healthy Life” to promote healthy lifestyle among children concluded its first phase that enrolled school children from Lahore. To mark the event, a friendly cricket match was organized between children with T1 type diabetes, led by legendary cricketer WasimAkram, and a team comprised of students of participating schools led by Dr Abbas Raza, President SAFES and the Danish Ambassador to Pakistan HE Rolf Holmboe. The children awareness campaign was part of SAFES and Novo Nordisk Pakistan’s initiative “Run for Healthy Life” to promote a healthy lifestyle in Pakistan where obesity and diabetes is on the rise.

Showing his gratitude, President SAFES DrAbbas Raza said, “We are very happy to see the successful results of this school focused initiative that has helped spread the importance of healthy lifestyle among children and created awareness against obesity and its related diseases.”