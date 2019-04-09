Share:

LAHORE - Polio Eradication Committee terminated 18 lady sanitary petrol workers over absence from duty during three-day polio drive.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Polio Eradication Committee chaired by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, at Nadir Hall on Monday.

Those who were terminated from service included Muhammad Ahsan, Nadia Tariq, Umar Khalid, Aysha, Iqra shafique, Rabia Hameed, Maria Waris, Mahnoor Naveed, Shaqufta, Sobia Latif, Waqas Saleem, Maria Sabir, Farzana Naz, Noreen Allah Ditta, Umar Khalid, Nida Tariq and Aysha.

Next drive from 22nd

The DC also surrendered Deputy District Officer Health Shalimar Dr Mudassir’s services over poor performance, while DO Health Dr Faisal along with Deputy District Officers Health of Allama Iqbal, Data Gunj Baksh, Aziz Bhatti Zones were served explanation letters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Lahore Tuqeer Haider Kazmi, CEO Health Authority Lahore and DDOs Health were present in meeting. The Lahore Health Authority CEO briefed the meeting about the arrangements of the next polio drive being commenced on April 22.