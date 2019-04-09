Share:

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday has told that more than 50 percent work on Kartarpur Corridor has been completed as terminals and roads are almost constructed.

In a statement, the spokesman said that there are few matters with India including construction of bridge over the river and other technical aspects that still need to be resolved.

He further said that India wants movement of 5000 Sikh pilgrims for Kartarpur on daily basis. It will be difficult for Pakistan to host such a large number of Sikhs, he added.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan wants to take Sikh pilgrims to the gurdwara on cars while India wants them to walk towards the tomb.

Earlier, Pakistan had agreed to the Indian proposal for a technical meeting on April 16 regarding Kartarpur corridor .

Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet said that Pakistan is continuing its spirit of constructive engagement. Pakistan expects positivity from India so that the corridor becomes reality for 550th celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, he went on to say.