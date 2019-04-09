Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Tuesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Bahrain.

Talking to Bahrain Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, who called on him in Islamabad today, President Arif Alvi stressed the need for expanding bilateral trade between Pakistan and Manama.

The President said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close and cordial fraternal relations based on the foundations of shared faith, culture and heritage. He added that Pakistan values its brotherly ties with Bahrain and is committed to augment them in all fields.

The President stressed that the bilateral trade between the two has greater potential than its current magnitude. He highlighted the need for closer cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of the two countries.

He underlined that Bahrain can import food grains, fresh vegetables/fruits, dairy and meat products, textiles, leather goods, furniture, and surgical instruments from Pakistan. He urged Bahrain to facilitate participation of Pakistan's public and private oil and gas companies in exploration of oil and gas in Bahrain. He also highlighted the opportunity for Bahrain to invest in the development of Pakistan's tourism industry.

The President expressed his pleasure at signing of Agreement on Military Cooperation (June 2018) which covers all areas of defense and reiterated Pakistan's desire to further enhance bilateral collaboration in the

field of defense.

He also offered that Pakistan can play a mediatory role to bridge the differences between GCC. The President also expressed his gratitude to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for the gift of King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, appreciated the constructive role of Pakistani Diaspora in the economic development of Bahrain. In this regard, the President

underscored the need of prioritizing the employment of Pakistan's skillful workforce in Bahrain.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain also stated that HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa is keen to build strong relations with Pakistan. He further said that investing in Pakistan is investing in the common future of

both countries.