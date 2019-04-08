Share:

LAHORE-Aquafina water is all set to represent at all leading Fashion platforms in April with a clear perspective, your world class experience awaits!

The brand is all set and ready to give you an upgrade and take you into the world of fashion, and give you the #1 behind the scenes, quotes and messages from your favorite celebs, designers, models. The best looks and Trends of 2019! You will have access to all your no #1 choices.

This time Aquafina water has designed a very special platform to bring fitness and fashion to life. it will be sharing some very insightful points on water is absolutely essential in our daily fitness routines and will be asking all our superstars how they use and preserve this precious natural resource while staying fit and looking beautiful.

Aquafina always likes to illustrate and explore new avenues keeping current trends and lifestyle in perspective, this year the talented actress, Mahira Khan is the face of the brand.

She is clear about her goals and represents Pakistan Internationally as one of the youngest Icons of the Fashion and Entertainment World.

Mahira Khan is very conscious and passionate about world issues and is unafraid to raise her voice and share her clear and specific message. She is a picture of fitness and beauty and Aquafina Water is proud to be her #1 choice.