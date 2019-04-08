Share:

RAWALPINDI- Theatre Wallay will hold Shaam-e-Baharaan – an evening of Eastern classical music – for fun lovers of twin cities here on April 13 to mesmerize them with raags and thumris. The evening of classical music will present skills of newly-discovered talented artist Zain ul Abideen to entertain fun lovers with his melodious vocals by singing various ragas.

Zain is a student of Ustad Raza Ali Khan, who is grandson of maestro Ustad Baday Ghulam Ali Khan. They belong to the famous Kasur Gharana of legendary musicians. Zain will be accompanied on ‘tabla’ by Ustad Aashiq Hussain.