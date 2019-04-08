Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Netsol, 3D Modelling and PTV qualified for playoff round of Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament.

In the first match at Model Town Whites, 3D Modeling beat Stewart by 6 wickets. Stewart were all out for 95 with Zeeshan Dilawar hitting 20 runs. Sohail Ali grabbed 5 wickets. In reply, 3D Modelling chased the target for four wickets with M Jawad smashing 47. Nauman Iqbal got two wickets. Sohail Ali was named man of the match.

In the second match at Model Town Whites, PTV routed UBS by 81 runs. PTV scored 192 runs in the first innings for the loss of six wickets. Adnan Malik played a brilliant knock of 68 runs whereas Mubashir Zahid got two wickets. In reply, UBS were all out for 111. Umar Daraz scored 25 runs while Adnan Malik got three wickets. On brilliant, all-round performance Adnan Malik was awarded man of the match.

In the first match played at Township Whites Cricket Ground, Descon thrashed ICI by 123 runs. Batting first, Descon piled up 222 runs with Rana Tahir hammering a classic century. Nadeem Abbas bagged three wickets. In reply, ICI could score 98 runs with Hammad Ahmad hitting 43. Awais Mughal took two wickets.