LAHORE - District administration kicked off wheat procurement drive in city on Monday and started receiving applications from famers for issuing gunny bags. To collect applications and to procure wheat from growers, district administration has set up four wheat procurement centers including Barki, Rakh Chabeal, Raiwind and Khana Kacha Mand. As per the directions of Punjab government, all wheat procurement centers were to be set on 8th of April. Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited Kacha Mandi Wheat Procurement Center and inaugurated it. She checked sitting arrangements, installation of fans, provision of clean drinking water and establishment of information deck. DC Lahore also observed the process of application submission.

Saleha Saeed said that District Administration has organized all possible arrangements in centers and it has decided to provide maximum relief to the farmers visiting wheat procurement center.