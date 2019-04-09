Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Dollar increased by 9 paisa in interbank and traded at Rs 141.39 against Rs 141.30, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the open market rate of Dollar closed at Rs 142.80.

The SBP reported that in interbank, the price of Euro increased by 16 paisa after which it was traded at Rs 158.82 against 158.66.

The price of Japanese yen remains unchanged at Rs 1.26, while the decrease of 37 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 184.44 against 184.81. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal increased by 03 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 38.49 and 37.70 against Rs 38.46 and Rs 37.67 respectively.