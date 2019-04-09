Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi Monday said sacrifices of more than 1,400 martyrs of Elite police force prove their diligence and honesty with duty. He was addressing the passing-out parade of 20th batch of basic elite course at the Elite Police Training Centre, Bedian Road. As many as 976 officials passed out, and among them 125 belonged to Prisons Police, while 851 were from the Punjab Police. The six-month course had started in 2018. The IGP said that protection of lives and properties of people was top priority of the police. Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, Commandant Police Training College Lahore, Mirza Faran Baig, Commandant Elite Police Training School, Col (retd) Pervez Iqbal, along with other senior officers, attended the ceremony.