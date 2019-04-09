Share:

MOSCOW (AA) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed priority issues in Russian-Turkish relations on Monday. Opening the second part of talks in Moscow, with the participation of bilateral delegations, Putin said the two leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation “in the spirit of advanced, multifaceted partnership.”

“I propose that we discuss specific areas of cooperation, the implementation of the most important joint projects, and outline guidelines for further expansion of mutually beneficial ties in the same businesslike and constructive manner with the participation of the governments,” Putin said.