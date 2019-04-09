Share:

Lahore (PR) TECNO Mobile has always been centre of attention when it comes to the amazing photograph features that it has prized its Camon series that has emerged as most elegant series yet launched. The previous phones of Camon series like Camon CX, Camon i and Camon X Pro have been very famous in the Pakistan and have made record sales due to the unique camera and photography features. Taking a leap ahead, the TECNO Mobile is all set to launch another device from the same Camon series i.e. Camon i4. TECNO Mobile has already started to tease customer with well thought and catchy social media teasers. People are encouraged to share their entries that represent unseen beauties to get a chance to become the part of the launch event of Camon i4. Furthermore those early birds who pre-book their phones would also have this chance as well.

Camon i4 carries the legacy of Camon series much farther. It the hottest talk of the town that Camon i4 is going to feature a triple camera for optimal photography as a complete realization of the Tecno’s philosophy of stunning photography. By introducing this trio camera set, Camon i4 has been pitched as a more powerful and more vibrant camera phone in the Camon series.