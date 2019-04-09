Share:

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that the government has to reveal the terms of the agreement it has made with IMF.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the PTI government cannot be allowed to toy with the country and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary should answer why the agreement is not being revealed if it has no anti-people terms and conditions.

Reacting to the Information Minister's press conference, he said that the government has made a habit out of misleading and misinforming the nation.

The spokesman to Chairman PPP said that the PTI government is trying to hide its incompetence by constantly blaming the opposition. He said that the people await another wave of price hike which will cause further destruction and the real meaning of PM select's "tsunami" is now crystal clear.