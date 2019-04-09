Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Mushtaq, an alleged frontman of Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, was arrested from Lahore Airport on Monday by a federal agency while attempting to flee abroad and the suspect has been handed over to National Accountability Bureau, Lahore.

The arrest was an important development in the under-investigation assets beyond means cases against former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, accused Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, said a press release issue here.

Muhammad Mushtaq through illegal transactions had deposited at least Rs500 million in to his own account and then transferred the money into the account of Salman Shehbaz.

NAB had already asked the concerned authority to put the name of Mushtaq Ahmed on Exit Control List (ECL) after receiving concrete evidence against him.

Mushtaq would be presented before Accountability Court on Tuesday (today) for physical remand and take the mega corruption case into logical conclusion.

According to INP, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded manager of Ramzan Sugar Mills Muhammad Mushtaq from a PIA flight at the Lahore airport.

Sources claimed that manager of the Ramzan Sugar Mills was fleeing to Dubai.