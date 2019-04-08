Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday said that the youth had bright future in business profession and they should focus entrepreneurship for achieving prosperous career.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, Presiden ICCI, while addressing a delegation of NUST students who visited ICCI led by Ahmed Ali Khawaja, Director, NUST Entrepreneurship Club, said that Pakistan was emerging as an attractive market for businesses due to its rising population.

He said that students should come up with innovative business ideas to resolve the key issues of society and private sector to achieve success in business profession.

He also gave useful tips to students on how to become a successful entrepreneur in Pakistan.

The NUST students were given a detailed presentation on the role and activities of the ICCI.

The traders and industrialists present at the occasion also shared their experiences with the students and informed them about the golden rules that should be adopted as a business professional to succeed in career.

The students asked many questions to the businessmen and got detailed answers thereof.