ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Monday issued a power suspension schedule for Tuesday in various areas of its region due to system up-gradation and necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 04:00pm, Ahmedal, Khour, Shahdra, DESTO, B/Kahu, T&T 17 Mile, F-6, United Steel, Numble, Kotli Sattian, Sunny Bank, Kohallah, Sukho, Bhangali feeders, 08:00am to 11:00am, Jand City-II, Pari feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Pind Jhatla, Jhatta Hatiyal, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Islamabad Feed Mills, Jarar Camp, Bhall, PAECHS, HPT-III, Emmar feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, National Market, State Bank, Kurram Cly, Noon, Kalyal, Sihala, Lehtrar-1, Kallar feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Pourmiana, Shah Dher, Bather, Karyala, Mengan, Miani, Mulhal Mughlan, Adhi, C.B.Khan, Sagharpur, Basharat, Mogla, Dhurnakka, Dhoke Pathan, Kot Sarang feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Borian, Dina-3 Rohtas, Hasnote, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Kountrilla, Chappar Sharif, VVIP, PAF, Sector-IV, APHS, Tehmasimabad, Dk. Hukamdad, MES feeders, 09:30am to 02:30pm, Ghazi Kohli, Mix Industry, Kashif Gull, Model Town, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estate feeders and surrounding areas.

