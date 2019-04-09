Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised the need for continued military cooperation between Pakistan and the US to deal with the emerging threats especially the ISIS which is concentrating on the Pak-Afghan border.

Talking to Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Kenneth McKenzie Jr here on Monday, the Prime Minister shared his vision with the visiting dignitary on political process in Afghanistan.

Welcoming General McKenzie to Pakistan on his first trip after assuming his responsibilities, Khan shared his longstanding commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan through political settlement.

The prime minister said that the policy to seek direct engagement with Afghan stakeholders including Taliban to find a negotiated solution had the greatest prospects to end the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan.

Underscoring the need for an intra-Afghan dialogue, the prime minister said that the Afghan stakeholders should sit together to discuss the contours of their future polity after the withdrawal of foreign troops. He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to have good neighbourly relations with Afghanistan.

The prime minister also apprised General McKenzie of his government’s commitment to implement the National Action Plan which had the backing of all political forces in the country.

Sharing the priorities of his government including human development and vigorous economic reforms, he reiterated Pakistan’s vision for normalisation of relations with all its neighbours including India.

He stressed the need for continued military cooperation between Pakistan and the US to deal with the emerging threats especially the ISIS.

Speaking on the occasion, General Kenneth F McKenzie reaffirmed the US commitment to security and stability in the region.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua also attended the meeting.

General McKenzie also called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air

Force here at Air Headquarters.

Various matters pertaining to regional security and areas of mutual cooperation came under the discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued by Directorate of Media Affairs of Pakistan Air Force.

General McKenzie also met Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad to discuss matters pertaining to maritime security.

According to Navy’s spokesperson, General McKenzie was welcomed by the Naval Chief upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarters. Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to bilateral interests and maritime security. The Naval Chief apprised the US commander about the steps taken by Pakistan Navy to curb maritime terrorism and piracy. General McKenzie assured to provide every possible cooperation for regional peace and stability.

A day earlier, General McKenzie met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, Rawalpindi. On the occasion, they discussed the geo-strategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Pakistan-India standoff.

US ACKNOWLEDGES PAKISTAN'S SACRIFICES IN WAR AGAINST TERROR

The United States on Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism.

According to the declaration issued by the US Embassy on Monday, US CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth F McKenzie’s was in Pakistan on two-day official visit. During the visit, the US Commander discussed matters pertaining to Pakistan’s role in facilitating peace talks in Afghanistan.

“In his meetings, General McKenzie reaffirmed the United States commitment to security and stability in the region,” the declaration said.

The US CENTCOM Commander also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism and learned of the recent moves against extremist groups in Pakistan under the National Action Plan.